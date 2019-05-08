Storm’s youth side do club proud in first-ever match

Hemel Storm’s new 16-18s youth side enjoyed their first organised game recently when they took on a Luton Basketball Under-16s team.

Hemel fought hard against their talented National League opponents and just came up short by four points, 64-68.

In a hard-fought game where everyone contributed, Storm made huge strides forward in their play and team chemistry.

If a couple of bounces had gone Storm’s way, they could easily have been on the winning side.

Coach Levi Noel, a guard who plays for Hemel’s National League Division One team, said: “I am really proud of the guys. We will continue to work hard in practice and build on the positives from this game and we look forward to more matches.”

The club thanked Luton for their help in organising the game.