Storm downed by the Rockets in National Trophy pool defeat

Hemel Storm couldn’t recover from a collapse in the second quarter away at Reading Rockets on Sunday as lost 117 -95 in a National Trophy pool encounter.

Storm went into the period just two points adrift at 24-22 but indifferent defending and a barrage of six three-pointers from the hosts turned the next ten minutes into a rout as Hemel lost it 37-21 to trail 61-43 at half-time.

Despite an improved second-half showing, the visitors could not claw back the 18-point deficit as the teams traded baskets throughout the third and fourth stanzas.

Dave Titmuss, Storm’s associate head coach said afterwards: “We played them evenly for three of the quarters, but in the second period we just switched off defensively. On the plus side, it’s still early in the season and I think we learned a lot from this game that we can improve on in training.”

Storm team and scorers: Bode Adeluola 19, Leon Henry 17, Blayne Freckleton 14, Leome Francis 12, Will Ashby 12, Ian Berry 6, Levi Noel 4, Tom Martin 3, Jack Burnell 3, Jamie Hayes 3, Tom Adorian 2, and Sam Dunscombe.

Storm are at Hemel Leisure Centre this Saturday (tip-off 7pm) when they host Leicester Warriors in a National League Division One clash.

And the following day Storm continue their defence of the National Cup with a fourth-round road trip to Barking Abbey Crusaders.

For tickets or more details, visit website www.stormbasketball.net.

Hemel Storm’s second team were knocked out of the National Shield on Sunday after losing 69-82 to Division Three outfit Essex Blades at Hemel Hempstead’s JFK School.

A third quarter onslaught from the visitors gave them an 18-point lead heading into the final period.

Frantic defence from Hemel helped to cut the margin to 13 points at one stage but they ran out of time.

Coach David Allin said afterwards: “We felt we could have done better despite Essex being from a higher division.

“We were sluggish at both ends of the floor and didn’t reach the levels of recent performances.”

Hemel II will look to make amends when they return to Division Four league action this Sunday (tip-off 5pm) with a home game at JFK School against Westminster.

Storm II team and scorers: Nick Allin 16, Mike Coumas 12, Ewan Kassir 9, Daryl Craine 8, Dominic Charles 7, Shaun Allin 6, Rafe Abrook 5, Ben Pearce 3, Matt Renshaw 3, and Luke Bannister.