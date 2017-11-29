Stags announce the signing of exciting ex-Hull KR’s Sheriff

Hemel Stags have signed former Doncaster and Hull Kingston Rovers full-back Louis Sheriff.

The club said last Wednesday that were delighted to be able to announce they have secured the signature of the 25-year-old.

Sheriff played nine Super League games for Hull KR, scoring four tries, before moving to Gateshead Thunder.

In 2016 Louis turned out for Doncaster, touching down an impressive 13 times in 25 appearances along with 17 games last season.

Hemel’s new Director of Rugby Dean Thomas said: “Louis knows his way around the pitch and is a good communicator.”

The Stags have also re-signed England student international Marcus Stock, who was at Hemel in 2016.

James Thornton, Santino Decaro and Munashe Fumhande, three players who turned out regularly for the club last season, have also shown their commitment to the club by signing on again for 2018.

Thomas added: “We are happy to have these players on board.

“They have a lot of potential and they know the club, so hopefully they can push on.”

It’s been a time of change at the club with long-time head coach Troy Perkins saying goodbye to the Stags in October after 12 years.

Jack Howieson, Mitch Stringer and Tim Farnden have taken over the coaching reins.

Stringer, who has played for Scotland, London Broncos, Salford, Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury, will be a player/coach.

Howieson grew up in Hemel and played for the Stags before joining Sheffield Eagles and being capped for Scotland.