Squash57 is thriving in Berkhamsted with box leagues growing

Squash57 – formerly known as racketball – is booming at Berkhamsted Tennis & Squash Club, with the club’s box leagues about to expand this month from eight divisions to 11.

In the club’s most recent squash57 team fixture, the club were away to leaders Wycombe and came away with a hard-fought draw.

The four-man team shared the spoils in the singles and doubles, while an individual games countback could not split the result.

Berkhamsted’s star was their number one, Richard Carr, who won his singles and his doubles, paired with team captain Russ Sanders in the latter.

For more details about the box leagues or the club, off Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, visit the website www.bltsrc.co.uk.