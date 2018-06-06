Spring Romances earns his fourth win in last five

‘Winning machine’ Spring

Romance has made it four wins from his past five starts for his Berkhamsted-based racing syndicate after victory at Lingfield last Tuesday.

Spring Romance hits the front at Lingfield last Tuesday.

“Spring Romance hits the front and will do it again. Four wins from the last five starts... A winning machine, and he won with authority as well.”

Those were the Attheraces commentator’s words in the closing stages of another fantastic win by Berkhamsted-owned syndicate horse Spring Romance after he justified 5-2 favouritism in a six-furlong handicap race at Lingfield’s all-weather track in Surrey last Tuesday.

The three-year-old horse, owned by Solario Racing of Berkhamsted, is managed by Berkhamsted-based racing manager Simon Double.

Only seven went to the post and Spring Romance was drawn well in stall three.

Spring Romance's syndicate owners, Solario Racing of Berkhamsted, celebrating the horse's fourth win in the past five outings.

But he was running off a 23-pound higher mark than when he first won at Wolverhampton in February.

And as his usual jockey, Jack Duern, was unable to ride, the horse was effectively six pounds higher than for his last victory at Windsor on May 7.

Nevertheless, jockey Robert Winston was a more than able deputy and he rode the horse with supreme confidence.

He jumped well, but there was plenty of pace on, so Winston let him get a lead.

He tracked the two leaders and began his challenge in the home straight.

Hitting the front inside the final furlong, he won by two-and-a-quarter lengths, going away from runner-up, Global Excel.

It was a visually impressive performance and the son of Zebedee won a shade cosily and is now sure to go up another six or seven pounds in the handicap next time out.

Solario Racing’s owners were out in force at Lingfield and are definitely enjoying the winning habit.

Racing manager Double could barely contain his delight at the horse’s fourth win.

The 58-year-old said: “Who would have thought at the beginning of the year that Spring Romance would have won four out of five and climbed the handicap from 45 to 68 before the season is even half way through?

“He’s so versatile having won on the grass, on the all-weather, over five furlongs and six.

“This was not just another impressive performance by Spring Romance, who was having only his eighth race, but a great training performance by Dean Ivory for whom this was his 19th winner of the year.”

Double has been running syndicates for 23 years and started off selling syndicate shares for former trainer, Peter Harris in Tring.

He then founded Pat Eddery Racing in 2003 with the former 11-times champion jockey before setting up his own racehorse syndication business, Solario Racing, in 2010.

A resident of Berkhamsted since 1996, Double is a committee member of Berkhamsted & District Chamber of Commerce and he co-runs with local photographer, Mikaela Morgan, the Chamber’s bi-monthly networking breakfasts, which are held at Berkhamsted Cricket Club.