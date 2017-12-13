Sam and Tong end the year on a high with Turkey Shoot

This month’s seniors’ Stableford tournament and the last seniors’ competition of the year was held at Little Hay Golf Club last Thursday.

It had to be reduced to nine holes due to very heavy rain.

But a very wet – and aptly-named – Paul Mudd still managed to gain an impressive 20 points to claim the top stop.

An equally drenched Nigel Hopkinson came home in second place with 19 points, while a remarkable dry Mike Mason finished in third place just a point behind with 18.

After the rain of Thursday, it was a fine but cold winter’s day at the club on Saturday for this years Turkey Shoot event. Sam Deering and Tong Tse both showed the excellent form they have shown all year with Sam claiming top spot with Tong in second a point behind, while Brian Ridgeway claimed third, bringing this year’s men’s golfing year to an enjoyable close.