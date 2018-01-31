Rush’s powerful start to the year continues as they rack up another six medals, including three golds

Last weekend saw another fantastic set of results for the Berkhamstead-based Rush Judo club when they returning with a haul of six medals, included three golds, from the Midland Open.

The event, which was held at the University of Wolverhampton’s campus in Walsall, attracted eight of the Rush Judo’s competition squad.

Rush Judos gold medal-winner Evie Halvey-Jacobs.

They returned home to their permanent dojo at Ashlyns with three golds, a silver and two bronze medals.

The winners were as follows:

Gold: Leah Hasler, Gergo Berendi and Evie Halvey-Jacobs

Silver: Lewis Fryer.

Bronze: Imaan Shah and Paddy Lish.

Mention must also go to Bethany Wood, who narrowly missed out on a podium place in a strongly-contested bronze medal battle.

Rush’s Darcy O’Connell, who fought with determination, should also be proud of his seventh-place finish in a hard category.

Coach Laurie Rush said he was particularly pleased with the medal count and added: “There were Rush judoka who are at a level where they are expected to do well.

“That comes with its own pressure but they performed brilliantly.

“There were also players testing themselves at this level for the first time. They too performed brilliantly.

“A special mention to Paddy, I can’t remember celebrating a bronze medal so much.”