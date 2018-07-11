Rush Judo’s young stars earn medals in team events

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club have travelled to team competitions for the last two weekends, earning medals and impressive results in both.

Last weekend saw the club’s Lewis Fryer, Evie Halvey Jacobs and Emily Niven representing the Northern Home Counties squad at the National Teams competition held at Cardiff Central Youth Club.

All three returned home with silver medals.

Lewis was part of the pre- cadet boys’ squad, Evie was in the pre-cadet girls category and 17-year-old Emily Niven completed in the senior women’s team.

Rush Judo coach Pete Brent said he was pleased with the judoka’s performances and added: “There was some brilliant judo on display last weekend from Rush’s players and everyone at the club is proud of you all.”

This event was followed up by the Bishop’s Stortford Judokwai team event this past weekend.

There was a tremendous performance by the club’s Bethany Wood alongside Hannah Niven and Evie Halvey Jacobs, who took the cadet girls’ gold medal.

In the pre-cadet boys’ category, which was arguably the strongest group at the event, Rush’s team of Ronnie Berry, Kieran Docherty and Lewis Fryer performed admirably.

There were some incredible matches and stand-out performances which saw Rush reach the final against Hackney. With one win apiece, team captain Fryer pulled it out of the bag with a huge ippon win to help the team win the gold medal.

In the boys’ cadets, Rush’s team also performed well. The trio of Gergo Berendi, Charlie Bennett and Rhys Connor won in the pool and came through a tough quarter-final but were unlucky in the semi-final where they were pipped in a golden score by Micklefield.

That left Rush with a credible bronze medal.

Rush’s other two teams of Kodi Rayner O’Connell, Alec Holian, Matthew Morley and Jessica Rush, Daisy Connor and Jemima Cadge also fought well and were unlucky not to progress to medal fights.

Coach Laurie Rush was delighted with the medal haul and described it as a brilliant day for the club.