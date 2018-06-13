Rush Judo’s young stars earn a superb medal haul

Rush Judo were back in action

over the weekend taking a few of their younger judoka to the Red Belt Rumble, which resulted in an impressive medal haul.

Rush Judo's Jordan Hayes.

The competition, organised by the Bishop Stortford Judokai club, was a fantastic experience for Rush Judo’s young red-belts and they collected their usual great results.

The Berkhamsted-based club took six of their young squad to compete in the competition, primarily based on the more inexperienced judoka.

They returned with five well-deserved medals, including two golds.

The final results were as follows:

Rush Judo's Oliver Mole.

Gold: Sophie May Rush and Oliver Mole.

Silver: Jordon ‘Skywalker’ Hayes, Albert Newbury-Kemp and Marcus Rush.

Bronze: India Garman.

Rush’s coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent said they were pleased to watch the development of their youngsters.

Rush Judo's Albert Newbury-Kemp.

They added: “We are all very proud of our red-belt warriors who competed at the excellent Bishop’s Stortford competition.

“It was the first-ever competition for India and Albert, and they were amazing.

“Well done to all.”

Rush Judo is a family-run judo club which aims to create champions and have lots of fun.

Rush Judo coach Laurie Rush with Marcus Rush.

They train at their permament dojo at Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted.

For more information, phone Laurie Rush on 07949 609 569 or visit their website at www.rushjudo.co.uk.