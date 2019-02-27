Rush Judo’s Hannah wins a superb bronze medal at English Open

Back-belt Hannah Niven, of the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club, earned a fine bronze medal at the English Open held in Walsall at the weekend.

The 16-year-old, who is a member of the England judo squad, was competing in an incredibly tough cadet (under-18s) category littered with national squad judokas.

She collected three ippon wins throughout the rounds, losing just one fight, to take to the podium for a well-earned bronze.

Team-mate Logan McAdam had a creditable fifth-place finish in the pre-cadet (under-15s) group.

Coach Laurie Rush was pleased with the results and added: “Hannah was in a very hard category and had some particularly good ippon wins on her journey to the bronze.

“Well done to all the other Rush judoka who fought hard but didn’t [get a]medal.”

Rush Judo will be back in action this weekend when they have a squad taking part in the Scottish Open in Glasgow.