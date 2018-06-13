Rejuvenated septuagenarians are taking the tables by storm

Leverstock Green Table Tennis Club is going from strength to strength.

The club, which meets at LG Community Centre on Monday and Friday mornings and on Tuesday afternoons, entered a team into the third division of the Hemel Hempstead Table Tennis League for the first time this season, where they finished in a creditable fifth place.

The club's player of the season, Dave Walker, who finished highest in the official league rankings for the club.

They were also runners-up in the Wren Cup, the handicapped knockout competition run by the Hemel league.

This was quite an achievement for the team, which has an average age of over 70, and some had not played competitively for 50 years.

Many of the other teams also enjoyed the Green matches with the atmosphere created by the club’s supporters who attend the games.

