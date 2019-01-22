Ralph is Romania bound as part of a Great Britain team

Talented hurdling prospect Ralph Williams has been selected for the Catholic Schools Sports Federation (CSSF) Great Britain athletics team.

It means the 16-year-old, who is a member of Dacorum & Tring AC, will get to compete as an under-18 in the International Catholic School Games (ICSG) at the Stadium Iolanda Balasz Soter in Bucharest, Romania, this July.

This fantastic news comes hot on the heels of Ralph’s selection to the Athletics Academy in Sporting Excellence (AASE), where the top UK athletes aged between 16 and 18 take part in the British Athletics Performance Pathway.

Ralph now has three years of competition ahead of him as an under-20 after finishing his under-17s season as one of the top hurdlers in the UK and number one in Hertfordshire in both the indoor and outdoor disciplines for the third year running.

That ensured he was selected to represent Hertfordshire at inter-counties matches as well as at the English Schools Championships.

Last season he also helped Herts win the Peterhouse Trophy as part of the under-17s men’s county team and represented the county at the YDL National Finals, where he won a silver medal.

Ralph broke the Dacorum & Tring AC indoor record eight times and broke a 15-year-old outdoor club hurdling record.

Ralph is now seeking sponsorship to help with the £890 cost of the trip to the ICSG competition in Romania this summer.

Any companies who are able to help can contact Ralph’s mum Belinda Williams by phoning 07930 481 510 or emailing josephaydn@hotmail.co.uk.