Proud evening for boxing club as legend Conteh makes a visit

Hemel Hempstead Boxing

Club was delighted to host a boxing legend on Friday night to present medals to their young fighters.

The 1970s legend John Conteh visited their Queens Square, Adeyfield, home on Friday.

Conteh held multiple light-heavyweight championships, including the WBC title from 1974 to 1978, which he brought along on the night.

He was on hand to present medals to those who have been taking part in their Boxcleva initiative, which teaches young people to focus their aggression through sport and healthy living. It teaches nine- to 15-year -olds the discipline behind boxing, including training and nutritional advice, and the club has 32 young people on the program on Friday nights between 5.45-7pm.