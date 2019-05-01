Promotion is the aim for Berkhamsted this season

Berkhamsted Cricket Club have high hopes for the 2019 season and start their campaign away at Finchley in the Royal London National Club Cup this Sunday.

The club, who were in for pre-season training at their Castle Hill home from January, have bolstered their ranks this term with new signings Guy Acott-Smith and Chris Hope.

The first-team have gone down the now-popular route of split captaincy, with former Derbyshire player Alan Gofton retaining the captaincy of the league side, while wicket-keeper and former Surrey and Hertfordshire man Mark Costin takes the reins for the cup competitions.

Middle-order batter Luke Frey has been appointed as the vice-captain.

The club have also been bolstered by the signing of overseas player and seam bowling all-rounder Devon McArthur, who joins from South Africa. He will be aiming to help the club go one better than last term and gain promotion from the Saracens Hertfordshire League Division Two A, while also going deep in the cups.

The club have scheduled as many of their T20 cup games as possible for Friday nights and Sunday afternoons to entice the Berkhamsted community to come down to support the side.

The bar will be open and all are welcome.

The first team start their league campaign on Saturday, May 11, with a trip to Watford Town.

For more details about the club’s games, visit the website https://berkhamstedcc.secure-club.com/default.aspx