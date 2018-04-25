Playoffs here we come! Tudors qualify while Storm prepare for final

The Tudors faithful were in fine voice on Saturday as Hemel Town confirmed their place in the National League South playoffs.

The playoffs were clinched after Hemel beat Eastbourne Borough 3-0 at Vauxhall Road on Saturday, just two days after a 1-0 victory over Wealdstone.

Jordan Parkes and Spencer McCall celebrate after the latter opened the scoring in The Tudors' 3-0 win over Eastbourne Borough on Saturday which clinched a playoff place.

And they will now be hoping they can still pinch that all important third-place spot which would mean they would miss the first set of games and get a home tie against one of the winners of those clashes.

There’s still lots to be resolved with Hemel travelling to mid-table Weston-super-Mare this Saturday for their last game of the season.

A win there would give them every chance of that third place but, whatever happens, this will be their highest-ever finish, in terms of league position in the club’s history, which is credit to boss Dean Brennan and everybody concerned at the club.

Meanwhile, the town’s basketball side, Hemel Storm, are also involved in exciting playoff action.

The team is on the cusp of a double after winning the National Trophy cup final earlier this year.

They will be facing Worthing Thunder in Sunday’s NBL Division One playoff final at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester.

For tickets and travel information to the final, visit the website http://stormbasketball.net/playoff-final