Personal bests, top records and medals for D&T at indoor games

The London Indoor Games at Lee Valley saw Dacorum & Tring AC members putting in some impressive showings across two weekends.

The U20s and seniors’ section saw the welcome return of Team GB’s European bronze medallist Phillipa Lowe in her first competitive senior race since missing all of the outdoor season last year due to injury.

Phillipa took on a strong field in the 800m but still came home in first place with a super time of 2.07.19 to set a new personal best (PB) and finish a full five seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Moving up to the U20s this season hasn’t phased Remi Jessop so far and she took on a competitive field in the 60m, where she finished in a creditable fourth place in a time of 8.12s.

The U17s 60m hurdles saw serial record-breaker Ralph Williams take on the UK’s top-three athletes in the age group. Undeterred, Ralph clocked 8.63s in his first race and true to his record-crushing form, crossed the line in a time of 8.56s in the next round to set a new PB and club record.

The next sprinter to take to the track was first-year U17s runner Marli Jessop, who hit 8.89s in her 60m heat for another PB and club record.

However, even better was to come in the next round as she clocked 8.80s to break her own records again from the previous race.

Another up-and-coming 60m sprinter is U17s Ella Broadfield, who ran 9.84s in race one and a strong 9.88s in race two, both very close to her PB of 9.81s.

In the U17s long jump Josh Woods set a new PB with a second-place jump of 6.62m and backed that up with another second-place effort in the triple jump with a leap of 12.98.

Ed Hopper cleared 1.65m in the U17s high jump while back on the track Lily Boden came third in the 800m in a time of 2.34. Katie Wright was fourth in a good time of 2.37.

U13s Alex Jackson, in his first competitive indoor season, put in two fantastic performances with a first-place finish in the shot put (PB 7.56) before moving onto the track in the 200m and clocking a solid time of 31.99 for a PB.

These were all good performance by the young D & T athletes, who will use this as an indicator ahead of the upcoming outdoor season.