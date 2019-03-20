Paddy wins gold as Rush perform well at British Schools event

Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo won a clutch of medals at the British Schools Championships in Sheffield at the weekend.

The event, held over two days, saw more than 700 judoka competing across a range of weight bands.

On Saturday black-belt Paddy Lish sailed through the rounds unbeaten with convincing Ippon wins to make the final.

He won the gold-medal match in less than three minutes with a stunning Ippon throw to take to the podium as the Year 12/13 U66kg champion.

Jemima Cadge, Nicole Wood and Logan McAdam all earned silver medals with very tough finals.

Bethany Wood also did well to take a bronze medal.

Sunday saw the British Schools Adaptive Needs Championship where Rush’s Stanley Walker was crowned champion, while Ciara McKenna won a bronze medal.

Coach Laurie Rush said: “Well done to all the team, there were some great performances and a special mention for Bethany Wood who was the lone green-belt in the podium of brown-belts.”