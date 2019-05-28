Openers start well but batting collapse leads to defeat for Berko

Berkhamsted were well and truly beaten in the Saracens Herts League Division 2A at Stevenage on Saturday.

After 25 overs it looked like the result was heading the other way as Berko were on 130-0 with openers Gareth Preedy (65) and Ian Bartholomew (49) set to post a big score.

But when both fell in quick succession, left-arm spinner Mike Phillpotts ran through the middle order, taking 5-38 as they closed on 227-9.

Stevenage made light work of the chase, finishing it off in 35.3 overs.

Berko must find more steel in their batting and the bowlers need more control if they are to avoid a relegation battle.

Sunday saw Berko visit Chorleywood in the Herts T20 group stage. A cracking game saw the hosts take the points, but it could have gone the other way. Chorleywood posted 143-6, with opener Aspinall hitting 91. A disputed stumping appeal when he was on 60 proved important. Nathaniel Cunnold was the pick of the bowlers, returning 3-15.

In reply Berko fell just eight runs short with captain Mark Costin making 60 before he fell at the death searching for a decisive boundary while batting with the tail. Berko were eventually bowled out needing eight runs off five balls.

This week sees Berko host Northchurch in the next T20 group game this Friday night from 6pm.

The club are very keen to invite as many local supporters as possible to come to enjoy a post-work drink at the club and watch the game.

On Saturday Berkhamsted are back at Chorleywood, looking for revenge in the league.

In other news around the club, the second XI beat Allenburys & County Hall with veteran Brad Klosterman hitting 151. Klosterman was kept company by youngster Nathaniel Cunnold who hit an undefeated 88 in a good weekend with bat and ball.

The Berko women’s team continued their good start to the Home Counties League by beating Ballinger by 64 runs.