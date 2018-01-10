New swimming coach Shaw has a pedigree at the highest levels

The Tring-based Shires Triers have appointed a new swimming coach – world and European age group champion Hamish Shaw.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, Shaw will not only focus on helping existing Shires members improve their performance, but is calling out to athletes in local running and cycling clubs to give triathlon a go.

He said: “Swimming’s often the nemesis that puts people off triathlon. But given a bit of swim coaching, runners and cyclists can use their fitness from their favoured sport to make vast improvements in their swimming and unleash their inner-triathlete.”

Shaw has competed for Great Britain in the World and European Age Group Championships and has picked up numerous race victories and podiums.

With experience of coaching athletes from novice to Ironman at his previous club, Knutsford Tri Club, and on a one-to-one basis he said that he’s relishing the prospect of helping Shires current and future members .

If you are interested in finding out more, visit the club’s website at www.shirestriers.co.uk.