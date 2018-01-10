National final appearances for three of Sapphires’ elite

Three young artistic gymnasts from the Hemel-based Sapphire School of Gymnastics elite boys’ programme went to the national finals at Birmingham Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre recently.

There was fierce competition against the best in the country and it demanded precise routines and exceptional talent to stand out.

The national club grade divisions saw Alfred Hall competing at Level 3. He finished 43rd overall and earned a silver medal on the floor with a dynamic routine.

Alfred was also part of the East Region team who narrowly missed a medal by half a mark.

Theo Potton and Tobias Achampong then competed in the Elite Level 2 division.

Both boys were part of the East Region team that won an overall bronze medal and gave strong individual performances against top opposition.