Much-needed victory moves Berko out of the drop zone

Berkhamsted got a key win in their relegation battle when beating St Albans by six wickets at Clarence Park on Saturday in Division 2B of the Saracens Herts League.

A massive downpour on Saturday morning followed rain all day on Friday to saturate the ground.

Chances of a game looked slim, but both captains agreed to play in a reduced 33-over game.

Berko skipper Alan Gofton won his 11th toss in a row and chose to give his seamers first use of the damp track.

Wickets were shared around as St Albans were restricted to 112-7 before Berkhamsted knocked them off with four overs to spare to win by six wickets.

A much-needed 30 points moved Berko out of the relegation zone.

The women’s XI beat Flitwick by 150 runs as Sue Benson hit her second ton this term. They have now won 10 from 10 in the Home Counties League.