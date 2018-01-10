Mixed results for BHHHC as play resumes after the winter break

It was back to game action on Saturday for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club (BHHHC) after a lengthy winter break .

The ladies’ 3rd team provided the best result of the new year when they won 4-0 against Hertford thanks to goals from Emily Alderson, Andrea Bettridge, Rebecca Wells and Charlotte Holland.

Player of the match honours went to Sophie Hart.

The side are now up to second place in the league table and if they put in a great run for the rest of the season could have a real opportunity for promotion. This Saturday they host Potters Bar at Tring Sports Centre with a 12.15pm pushback.

The ladies’ 1st team drew 1-1 against local rivals Tring.

Berko were winning right up until the last few minutes, but Tring were able to score a scrappy late goal to spoil the party and draw the game.

Both teams are now neck-and-neck in the league standings, so a win would have been nice. This coming weekend the team face another tough test on the road against top-of-the-table Leighton Buzzard.

The men’s 3rds are showing some impressive resolve at the moment.

After beating West Herts 9-1 before Christmas, they faced the much stiffer challenge of St Albans on Saturday. The final result was a creditable 2-2 draw but Berko certainly had the best of the chances and were unlucky not to run out as winners.

The ladies’ 4th team lost a tough game against a strong Stevenage side, who have been struggling all season at the bottom of the table. The final result was a 3-0 defeat.

The men’s 2nds had a tricky opener to 2018 with an away trip to Hertford 1sts, who are unbeaten and top of the table.

The final result was 7-1, with Berko’s lone reply coming from Tom Villa.

And the men’s 5ths had a similar experience with a difficult game against league leaders Welwyn 3rds. The final result was a 9-2 defeat.

The first goal saw Jackson Stuart play a neat one-two with debutant Ben Howell which created space for Jackson to strike confidently past the keeper.

Their second was easily the goal of the game. Howell drew a foot on the half-way line, Andy Prentice took the hit quickly and stroked the ball 40 yards diagonally to the on-rushing Brian De Mattos who carried his run into the D and cleverly put the ball past the keeper who was quickly closing him down.

Three games were postponed at the weekend, the ladies’ 1sts match against Saffron Walden, men’s 1sts versus East London and the men’s 4ths clash with Letchworth.