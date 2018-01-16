Middle distance squad enjoys an impressive outing at Kelsoe

Dacorum & Tring AC’s young middle distance squad scored a win and seven top-10 places at the fourth leg of the annual Chiltern League cross-country series held at the Keysoe Equestrian Centre near Bedford at the weekend.

The Keysoe race is a favourite on the calendar, with a fast, mostly flat course highlighted by a renowned water jump on each lap. This year’s event was marked by lots of mud, making it a true cross-country run in the best English style.

A full squad of 21 young D&T runners ranging from the U11s to the U20 age group took part, with impressive performances across the board.

Kristian Imroth posted the top result again, finishing first overall in the U17 men’s Division 1 race, in just his first year in the two-year age group.

He was ably backed up by Jamie Ayres (ninth) and together the boys finished fifth in the team standings and are maintaining a respectable fifth place in the league after four matches, with one to go.

In the U15 boys’ race, Freddie Truman-Williams was the stand-out, finishing seventh after his return from injury.

Six teammates followed him in quick succession: Jack Raine (15th), Thomas Durrant (16th), Thomas Ashton (17th), Sam Burnell (20th), Jamie Bailey (31st) and Patrick Scahill (40th). The boys finished third in the team standings and are holding on comfortably to second place in the league table.

Two other male runners took part: Tim Fryer finished a creditable 22nd in the U13 boys’ race, while Rhys Rowlands, as an U20 athlete, ran with the senior men, which meant 10km and three times through the water jump. Rhys finished sixth in the U20 men’s race and 54th among more than 228 Division 1 senior men.

The U13 girls were led home by Olivia Edwards who had an outstanding run to finish fifth in the race.

Stella Whitlum continued to demonstrate a fine run of form with a strong 10th place, while Amy Lane did well to finish 31st. Together, the girls were the fifth-placed team out of 14 Division 1 teams and are sixth in the league after four matches.

Amy Cassidy led the U15 girls home, crossing the line in 19th position. Lily Boden was just behind her teammate in 22nd, with Jessica Hill in 31st, followed by Olivia Hill (34th) and Jessica Hoar (48th). Together the girls finished eighth as a team and are ranked sixth in the team standings after four races.

In the U11 girls’ race, Evie Light ran exceptionally well to finish eighth in the race while Milla Walsh was 16th out of 56 girls.

Dacorum & Tring participates in the elite Division 1 of the Chiltern League series, one of the most competitive in the country, and it is currently the top club from the Borough of Dacorum and third from Hertfordshire in the league, which includes clubs from eight counties.