Michael wins gold and the title of British junior judo champion

Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo fighters Michael Fryer and Tom Lish were in action as juniors (U21) at the British Judo Association Junior National Championships held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield last weekend.

Michael Fryer (U66kg) had a day to remember with eight ippon wins to secure a gold medal and the coveted title of British champion.

Tom was competing in his first year as a junior after being crowned Commonwealth junior champion as a cadet (U18).

He made it through to round two and was unlucky not to progress further in the competition.