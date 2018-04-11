Men’s first team end their season on a high after a frustrating term

In what’s been a fluctuating season for the Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men’s first team, they closed out the season in some style with a resounding 4-1 win against Bedford.

The team were already confirmed to be relegated from the Division 2 East as they return to the more local league for next season, but it was a fitting way to say farewell to a selection of youngsters in the side who will now be heading off to various universities to pit their wits on and off the hockey pitches of our higher education establishments.

The BHHHC ladies' fourth team enjoyed a great 3-1 victory away against Stevenage.

The men’s third team continued their fight for league survival with a resounding thumping of an already-promoted St Albans team.

The 8-1 victory told the story of one team who really wanted it and another who had played and got promoted the day before.

Berko took their chances, St Albans didn’t.

The team have got to do it all again this Saturday against bottom-of-the -league West Herts.

Win and they will stay up, lose and they will be relegated.

The player of the match honours were awarded to Becca Prentice.

The ladies’ second team faced a long trip to Saffron Walden on a drizzly Sunday.

In an end-to-end battle, the match finished in a 3-3 draw, which was probably a fair reflection of the game.

Special mention went to Babs for her sterling defensive game, saving several shots off the goal line which earned her the player of the match award.

The men’s 2nds finished their season with a tough game away at Broxbourne.

The final result was a narrow 2-1 defeat with Berko’s goal coming from the ever-present Roger Payton.