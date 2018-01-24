Men’s 1sts back to winning ways while the 4ths overcome illness

It was a great weekend for the Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men’s 1st team after they overturned the form book to register a superb 2-1 victory away at Brentwood.

The Berko goals came from Ed Holderness and Tom Moorhouse in a performance that merited a good spread of man of the match votes, which represented what a fine overall team showing it had been.

The great result followed the 4-3 win against the same side at the beginning of the season.

The men’s 4th team were hit by illness on the morning of the game but still managed to pull off a great 2-0 win against Stevenage in the rain, sleet and snow.

The Berko goals from Jim Carlile and Duncan Hodges. The man of the match award, with eight votes, went to netminder Pete Walker for keeping a clean sheet.

The ladies’ 1st team had a highly entertaining game against promotion-challengers Bishop Stortford but were unlucky to end on the wrong side of a 1-0 result.

They now face a real six-pointer against Bedford this Saturday.

The men’s 2nd team are facing a battle for survival this season and the determination and effort being put in on the pitch cannot be denied.

Unfortunately they came up against a very well-drilled Luton 1st team on Saturday and slipped to a 3-0 defeat.

The ladies’ 2nds had an end-to-end game against Welwyn and uncharacteristically – having conceded only 13 goals so far this season – they let in four on Saturday to end on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller.

On a positive note, they scored all three of their goals from short corners, a conversion rate the rest of the club would love to emulate.

The men’s 5ths had a tight game against Southgate Adelaide 2nds and were just pipped to the post in a narrow 4-2 defeat.

The game did, however, see a fantastic debut from new man Andy Howell.

The men’s 3rd team had the proverbially “game of two halves” against Bishop Stortford. In the first-half they played some stunning hockey and had a deserved 4-1 lead at the break.

But a staggering number of individual errors in the second period resulted in a complete turnaround as Bishop Stortford ran out 5-4 victors.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain on Saturday morning resulted in the postponement of both the ladies’ 3rd team fixture and the ladies’ 4th team match .