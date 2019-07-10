Memorial trophy and latest medal rounds contested at Little Hay GC

Chris Morris won the men’s July medal at Little Hay Golf Club with an excellent score of 74 on Sunday.

He went out in 38 and came back in 36, with two birdies and 12 pars to beat Tom Wood by a shot.

Ivan Lawrence was third.

Nick Mortimer (83-16=67) won the Division Two medal, beating Martin Bull (88-20=68) by a single stroke.

Chris Miles (86-16=70) took third spot.

On Friday, the ladies v seniors Jenny Williams Memorial Trophy contest was held.

Jacky Pearson (42 points) took the title by two points from Ross Dorras.

The team winners, with 122 Stableford points, were Pearson, Trish Joslin, John Murphy and Trevor Sargent.

Last Thursday newly-crowned club champion Paul Mudd won the senior July medal to add another gong to his ever-growing trophy cabinet.

Mudd went out in 39 and came back in 34, with three birdies and 12 pars for a truly impressive one over par 73.

David A Smith (88-17=71) was the runner-up, while Erman Housein (86-15=71) was third.

Division Two was a much closer affair with Roger Welch (94-23=71) taking the win but only after a card play-off with John Poston (93-23=71).

John Murphy (94-22=72) was third.

Last Monday the ladies’ July medal was won by Trish Joslin (103-29=74) with a two over par net 74.

Hee-Young Crowhurst (106-25=81) was the runner-up, while Dorothy Norman (106-26=82) took third place.