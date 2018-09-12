Medal-winning end to the season for hurdler Ralph

Talented 16-year-old hurdler Ralph Williams has had a fine U17s season and ended it in style over the weekend.

The Dacorum & Tring AC member had a busy weekend. On Saturday he was selected to represent Herts in the U17s team competing for the Peterhouse Trophy at Bury St Edmunds. Herts were up against Beds, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Ralph had a fantastic race, more so as he was nursing an injury, running the fastest time to take valuable points.

Celebrations were rife in the Herts camp as the team were presented with the winners’ trophy for the meet.

He was then honoured to be asked to represent his county again on Sunday where he maintained his number one ranking in the county which he has held for three years.

Ralph earned selection after wining the indoor and outdoor Herts championships, the Herts Schools Championships, which also gave him English Schools selection, and his top ranking.

Sunday saw Ralph travel to Bedford for the YDL national finals. With athletes competing from as far afield as Edinburgh, Glasgow and Avon, it was a tough end to the season. Ralph took a silver medal in a close race and took to the podium looking forward to a few weeks off before starting winter training as an U20, despite only turning 16 a few weeks ago.

Over the season he also broke the Dacorum & Tring AC indoor record eight times and broke the 15-year-old outdoor record.

He thanked Sainsbury’s for sponsoring him over the weekend.