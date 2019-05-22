Medal-laden weekend for Rush Judo at the London Open event

It was a busy medal-laden weekend for the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club.

The London Open competition held at the University of East London on Saturday saw a impressive medal haul across the weight categories for Rush.

Gold medals: Lewis Fryer and Alex Jenkins.

Silver: Nicole Wood.

Bronze: Matthew Morley, Evie Halvey Jacobs and Sam Collins.

Jessica Rush, Gergo Berendi, Ronnie Berry and Travis Hayes gained fifth-place finishes.

Coach Laurie Rush was pleased with the results and the progress showed by the club’s judoka.

He said: “Well done to all that competed.

“There’s lots to work on, but lots to be positive about, too.”

Meanwhile, Rush’s Michael Fryer, who was representing England, had some great wins to earn a seventh-placed finish in an international meet in Spain at the weekend.

And on Sunday team-mate Nicole Wood won gold at the Northern Regional England development competition, with some huge ippons throughout the rounds.