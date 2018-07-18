McDonald’s to extend their sponsorship of Hemel Storm

Hemel Storm are to receive sponsorship from McDonald’s franchisee Alan Butchers as part of his ongoing efforts to support the community.

Storm are to receive sponsorship from McDonald’s for the third year in a row ahead of the 2018/19 season.

McDonald's franchiseee Alan Butchers with Hemel Storm chairman Tony Humphrey.

Alan, who owns and operates three McDonald’s restaurants across the area, has supported Storm since 2016, and this new agreement follows the re-opening in June of his Bourne End restaurant which has had a significant new technological upgrade.

Alan said: “We have really enjoyed supporting Storm and have loved the incredible match-night atmosphere and the fun that it brings to the Hemel community.

“Basketball is a great fit with the McDonald’s brand and we are delighted to extend our contribution to help develop the team.

“I look forward to seeing even more Storm fans in all of our Hemel restaurants on match-nights as we celebrate the success of the team.”

Storm chairman Tony Humphrey said: “The support of McDonald’s played an enormous part in our success last year and the team are very proud to be wearing the McDonald’s logo as we do battle on court. It’s a massive thank-you to Alan from the management team and Storm fans, and the wider community.”

The club are set to announce new signings nearer to the start of the season, which will open with a friendly at Hemel Leisure Centre against an American touring team, on September 8.