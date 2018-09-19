Levy are record breakers!

Leverstock Green Tennis Club have earned a place in the World Record books after a successful feat of coaching non-stop for 60 hours by female coaches.

The club, in Grasmere Close, undertook the exhausting feat from 9am on Friday, August 31, until 9pm on Sunday, September 2.

The team celebrate after completing the marathon.

The coaching marathon saw continuous on-court action in one-hour slots.

The club’s female coaches managed to break the record while also managing to raise more than £2,000 for two charities.

They were also hoping to raise the profile of young female coaches within the sport.

Head coach Graham Fish said: “Just under 200 people had coaching from the girls over the two-and-a-half days, including Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning.

“We are now very proudly World Record holders.”

The 12 female coaches who completed the feat were: Holly Cottingham, Tessa Cawley, Ashleigh Hutchinson, Lizzie Ayling, Kirsty Cawley, Katie Dalmon, Keziah Buckley, Nikki Surrey, Molly Rice, Georgia Andre, Paige Seggery and Izzy Lane.

The number of female coaches at Leverstock Green has been thriving in recent years and they now have more than ten female qualified coaches, an exceptional amount for any club, let alone one of Leverstock’s size.

This was highlighted by the BBC when they did an interview at the club during Wimbledon in 2015.

Fish said earlier this year: “We believe it is important that we highlight the success we have achieved here and that we continue to promote women in sport, as often many females tend to drop out of tennis and tennis coaching during their teenage years.”

For more details about the club, visit the website http://leverstocktennis.clubbuzz.co.uk.