Latest results from Little Hay Golf Club

Little Hay GC hosted the all-sections mixed team Doughty Cup on Saturday.

Club captain Trevor Sargent’s team of club champion Sam Deering, ladies’ champion and golfer of the year Chris Woodcock and senior Tony Hodson won this year’s trophy with a fantastic net 64 off a team handicap of eight.

Runners-up were Paul Whiter, Harry Miller, Peter Balding and Jackie Pearson with a net 66 playing off a handicap of nine.

The ladies’ New Captain’s Cup was won by Caroline Skelton on Monday with 37 points, beating Chris Woodcock by nine points.

Hee-Young Crowhurst was third with 27 points.