Ladies third team take an early lead at top of the table

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ 3rds made it two wins from two to go top of the table after a resounding 5-2 win against Saffron Walden.

Kate Goodwyn, Laura Airey, Emily Hogan and a brace from Kate Hedge did the damage.

The men’s 1sts had a barnstormer against Bedford which ended 5-5. Berko were powered by a Pete Allam hat-trick and two from Ollie Bowman.

The ladies’ 1sts had a tight clash with Bedford and deserved something but lost 2-1, with Berko’s goal netted by Faye Potton.

The men’s 2nds put in a hard-working shift but lost to Blueharts 1-0.

In other results, the ladies 2nds lost 5-0 to Bishop’s Stortford, the ladies’ 4ths went down 1-0 to Milton Keynes, the men’s 3rds had a 4-0 reverse against Cheshunt, the men’s 4ths lost 5-1 to Potters Bar and the men’s 5ths lost 6-0 to Shefford & Sandy.