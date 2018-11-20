Ladies’ section does club proud with victories across the board

Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club enjoyed some great success at the weekend, with most notably, and not for the first time this season, all the ladies’ teams won.

The ladies’ second team beat Welwyn with a comfortable 4-1 scoreline. The victory featured a hat-trick from Charlie Nash, including a well-taken penalty flick.

Berko’s other goal was scored by Lauren Ware, while the player-of-the-match award went to captain Sarah Filby, who led the team from the front.

The unbeaten run continued for the ladies’ third team when they registered a well-deserved 2-1 win against Broxbourne.

The goals came from Sophie Lawrance and Terraine Payton.

The ladies’ fourth team notched their third win of the season with a wonderful 3-1 win against Milton Keynes, after a brace from Jenny Musgrave and a single strike from Ellie Cella.

Steff and Charlotte were thanked for helping out with the umpiring.

The ladies’ first team continue their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win against Bishop’s Stortford. The only goal was scored by Abi Lawlor.

The side are now in second place in the league, just a point behind Bedford, but Berko have a better goal difference.

On the men’s side, the first team are making a habit of winning high-scoring games. This week was no exception after they secured a 4-3 win away at Luton. Pete Allam once again netted a hat-trick. They are now second in the league, with a couple of other teams just a point or two behind in what’s shaping up to be an exciting second half of the season.

The men’s 2nds were edged 3-2 by Bishop’s Stortford. Both Berko goals were scored by Roger Payton from short corners.

The men’s 4ths lost narrowly to Hertford 2-0 and remain rooted at the bottom of the league.

The men’s 5ths lost 6-0 to a young Blueharts side.