Ladies’ first team move to top of the league after superb 4-1 win

A fantastic team performance from the Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ first team earned them a 4-1 win against St Albans on Saturday, thanks to goals from Rosie Bartholomew, Molly Beard, Sarah Brydon and Abi Lawlor.

Player of the match honours went to captain Faye Potton for her tenacious performance as sweeper. The win saw the team rise to the top of the league after Bedford dropped two points in their game.

The men’s first team came away as 4-0 victors over Letchworth, with all four goals netted by talisman Pete Allam.

The side are now in second place in their league, a point ahead of third-placed Stevenage.

The ladies’ third team continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory against fellow promotion challengers Stevenage.

The scorer was Charlotte Holland, who also got player of the match.

They are now six points clear in second place in the league and just two points behind the leaders Rickmansworth II.

Tring HC could not field a team against Berko ladies’ 4ths, so they instead took the opportunity to organise a last-minute friendly for the club’s Sunday morning youth squad players.

The men’s third team endured had a tough afternoon against Rickmansworth I on Saturday.

The game ended in a 7-0 defeat, with Berko goalkeeper Brett Kelley being voted man of the match.

Similarly, the men’s 5ths had a tough outing against Letchworth and lost 5-0.

However, there was a bright spot for the side, with youngsters Lawrence and Deven developing well this season.

Meanwhile, on Sunday there was a great turn out at the club for youth training, under the watchful coaching eye of Will Holderness.

All the youngsters showed great dedication and determination. There will be tournament announcements in the coming weeks.