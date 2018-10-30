Ladies’ fine run continues as top three all triumph

It was another good Saturday for the top two Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club teams, with both winning their respective games and now threatening the top places in their leagues.

The ladies’ 1sts had an impressive team performance when winning 3-1 against Hertford to leapfrog ahead of them in the table. Berko are now in second in the table, just a point behind leaders Bedford.

The usually free-scoring men’s 1sts, who netted 12 times last weekend in two outings, this time managed to dig out a 1-0 victory against Welwyn thanks to a Gary Stanwell strike.

In other results at the weekend, the ladies’ 2nds braved arctic winds to best Hertford 2-0 and the ladies’ 3rds maintained their unbeaten run with a 3-0 home victory against Shefford & Sandy. Kate Hedge, Terraine Payton and Hannah netted for Berko.