Katie helps England to clinch U17s Euro Team Champs victory over France

Up-and-coming rising squash star Katie Malliff has helped England secure a memorable win against France in the final of the U17s European Team Championships in Malmö, Sweden, at the weekend.

The 15-year-old, who attends Tring School and has recently started to play on the professional circuit, won the U17s English Championship in March this year when she was aged just 14.

This weekend she helped her country snatch a victory in the final of the European Team Championships after she defeated France’s Yuna Loaec 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 in the final.

Malliff’s win was crucial as the other two singles matches went either way.

England’s Sam Todd lost to Manuel Paquemar while countryman Jared Carter beat Toufik Mekhalfi, leaving the match evenly poised at 1-1 going into Malliff’s vital clash.

She helped England reach the final by beating the Czech Republic’s Tereza Siroka 11-3, 11-3, 11-1 in the previous round.

Malliff has also secured an important sponsored deal with Unsquashable and uses the manufacturer’s Tour-Tec Pro racket.

She is coached by Rob Owen and Malliff’s highest world ranking to date is 254th (as of May 2018).

In March Malliff reached the quarter-final stages of the European Junior under-19s Championship held in Poland and last July she triumphed in the Dutch under-17s Junior Open.

Malliff is definitely proving that she’s one to watch – and she has age on her side.