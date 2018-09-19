John wins the Vic Allen shield while Paul earns the scratch title

Tuesday saw Little Hay GC’s seniors out in force for this year’s Vic Allen Charity Shield, which was won by John Poston with an impressive 42 points.

He beat runner-up Erman Housein by just two points.

That day also saw the climax of this year’s David Johnson Trophy.

The road to the final began in May for this year’s finalist’s Des Barry and Sam Deering. They were all square standing on the 16th tee but a win there and again on the tough par-three 17th gave Deering a two-and-one win to take this year’s title.

The seniors played host to Batchwood Hall on Thursday. Another impressive performance saw them win four of the six matches for a four-and-two win.

It was a busy weekend for club captain Paul Mudd and Darren Green, with both representing the club in Saturday’s scratch league match against Hartsborne, with Little Hay losing 8-0.

Then on Sunday they had to play each another in this year’s scratch final.

Green was two shots down on the penultimate hole but Mudd held his nerve to win the tough 17th and close out the match with a three-and-one win to take this year’s title.