It’s goals galore as Berko teams hit the heights this weekend

Under normal circumstances, the Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men’s 3rds would have been the headline result for the second week running but they were outdone by the men’s 1st team.

After a tricky run of results, the men’s 1sts were a little nervous about playing away at league-leading Bedford this weekend. But Berko showed what they are capable of, putting in their best performance of the season to earn an impressive 4-0 win.

The goals came from Pete Allam, Ollie Webb, Ollie Bowman and Gary Stanwell.

After last week’s win, the men’s 3rds looked to continue their form against cellar-dwellers West Herts.

A stunning performance from everyone on the pitch resulted in a resounding 9-1 thrashing of their local rival.

Eight different players received man of the match votes which tells its own story of how good the performance was.

Keeping the high goal tally going, the men’s 4ths chipped in with a great 5-0 win, also against neighbours West Herts. Duncan Hodges and David Wells both grabbed a brace and Iwan Roberts added another in this outstanding showing.

The men’s 5ths earned a resounding 4-0 victory against Shefford and Sandy.

Alex Gilmore netted a hat-trick, all from short corners, and young Jackson Stuart got on the scoresheet.

The ladies’ 4ths received the high-scoring memo and won 4-0 against Broxbourne with goals from Liv Morris, Megan Savage, Emma Walker and Sandra Moorhouse.

The ladies’ 2nd team were getting in the Christmas spirit, admiring the club’s tree in the clubhouse, and they had a feisty game against a stronger than expected Letchworth side who are near the bottom of the table.

The game could have gone either way, but the defence held strong and they managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw and a share of the points. Player of the match went to Vicky Stanwell for a stunning display in goal.

Keeper Kelly Loan had a busy afternoon for the ladies’ 3rds and put in an amazing performance in goal.

The final result was a tight 1-0 loss against top of the league St Neots. It didn’t tell the full story of just how well everyone played against a high-flying, high-scoring opponent. Berko defended resolutely throughout and frustrated St Neots to just a single goal. Player of the match was a tie between Zoe Kenney and Rebecca Wells.

The men’s 2nds played later in the day on Saturday and having seen all the other men’s teams win in style, hoped for more of the same but ended up going down 2-0 at a strong Bedford side.

Finally, the ladies’ 1sts had a day to forget when they were beaten by Welwyn Garden City 6-1 and are now struggling a little for form.