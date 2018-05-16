It’s a compulsory pass for Sapphires’ sparkling Cece

In British Gymnastics, there are many different performance routes that can be taken.

The compulsory route is widely known to be the toughest, where strict attention to detail is paramount.

The Hemel-based Sapphire Gymnastics club's Cece Canaway, with her East Region compulsory certificate at Pipers Vale, Ipswich.

The route is designed to create the athletes of the future and find the gymnasts that could go on to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Last month the East Region held their Compulsory Championships event at Pipers Vale in Ipswich, Suffolk.

Representing the Hemel Hempstead-based Sapphire Gymnastics club with her first steps on to the compulsory pathway was member Cece Canaway.

Starting the day on the range and conditioning exercises, which are designed to test a gymnast’s flexibility and strength, Cece sailed through with a superb performance.

Up next was the vault. The task was a front-somersault, in the straight position.

Cece achieved a huge 12.700 score, which was the second-highest vault score in her level at the event.

Next progressing onto the bars, Cece maintained her composure and put out a strong, clinical routine.

Beam and floor is where the more artistic work in gymnastics is displayed and that was the next discipline for the competitors.

With a couple mistakes but with an energetic gymnastic routines, Cece completed her first ever competition.

Joe Maskrey, from the club, said: “Cece passed the grade by more than eight marks.

“She is now looking to the rest of the year to increase her difficulty and refine her skills.”

For more information about the Sapphire club, which was formed in 1976 and is based at 24b Mark Road, Hemel, visit the website www.sapphiregymnastics.co.uk.