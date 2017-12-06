Incredible medal tally for Rush Judo at the BJA national champs

Rush Judo had nine of their top judoka competing at the British Judo Association National Championships at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield at the weekend, the flagship event in the judo calendar and featuring all the best judoka in the country.

The Berkhamsted-based club enjoyed some great results with six medallist although Haydn Williams had to end the competition early after sustaining a nasty injury which meant he had to be taken to Sheffield A&E.

He will be out for a few weeks and is already missing his club and planning a return.

On Saturday the cadet (U18) boys and pre-cadet (U15) girls were up first, with the first three Rush medals awarded to unbeaten pre-cadet Evie Halvey Jacobs (U48kg) and cadet Gergo Brendi (U42kg) with Alex Jenkins taking a bronze.

On Sunday it was the turn of Rush’s pre-cadet boys and cadet girls who continued the fantastic form of the previous day with cadets Leah Hasler (U44kg) and Hannah Niven (U48kg) both taking to the podium for silver medals after hard-fought finals.

Lewis Fryer finished the day with a gold as an unbeaten U38kg pre-cadet.

Emily Niven, Paddy Lish and Williams also competed admirably in extremely large groups.

Emily finished seventh, only narrowly missing out on the semi-finals while Paddy charged through the rounds to reach the crossovers.

Coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent said: “Our young fighters excelled, performing way beyond all our expectations. Proud doesn’t even come close.”