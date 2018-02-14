Imroth crowned champion as D&T end league series on a high

Dacorum & Tring’s talented middle distance squad capped the 2017/18 Chiltern League Cross-Country season with a host of fine results, and a superb series win for Kristian Imroth in the U17s category.

Imroth won three of the five races and was second in the other two – on both occasions to an athlete a full year older.

A muddied Rhys Rowlands (Picture by Barry Cornelius)

The series final, at Milton Keynes’ Campbell Park, provided a serious test on a challenging course with steep hills and plenty of mud.

Several of the D&T runners had raced here for their respective county championships the previous week and are now sharpening their fitness for next month’s English Schools national champs.

Imroth again produced the club’s top junior result, with his second-place finish, all the more remarkable in that he had run three races in eight days and was suffering from a cold. He was awarded the overall series trophy in the U17s category in what was his first season in the two-year age group.

Also running strongly in the U17s team were George Dowding (25th) and Angus Saunders (27th).

The U15s boys came away with good results, including well-deserved bronze medals for their third-place finish in the final standings over five races. Michael Armstrong was seventh and Thomas Durrant, in his first year in the U15s, had his best finish, in 13th, for a brilliant eighth-place overall in the series. Jack Raine finished strongly in 19th.

Tim Fryer crossed the line in 18th in the U13s boys’ race, his best result by some way, and he was followed closely by Rafael Armstrong in 25th.

On the girls’ side, Jessica Hill led home the U15s girls, finishing 23rd in a very competitive field.

Olivia Hill was next, in 27th, while Jessica Hoar rounded out the team in 34th.

In the U13s girls’ race, Stella Whitlum finished 14th, just seconds off a top-10 finish in a strong field, while Amy Lane, in her first year as an under-13, finished 23rd.

Rhys Rowlands, a senior member of the D & T middle distance squad, finished in 37th position in the senior men’s race and fifth in the U20s men’s category, run over the same distance – his best finish of the season.

Rhys was consistently in the top-three finishers for the club in the senior men’s race, contributing valuable points to the club total, and he secured fifth overall for the series over the five races.