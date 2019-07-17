Herts Falcons shock the leaders to stay in the hunt for the play-offs

The Hemel Hempstead-based Herts Falcons gave their season a big boost with a victory over the defending National Baseball League champions and runaway league leaders the London Mets at the weekend.

A booming home run from Jarrod Pretorius helped the home-side Falcons jump out to a 4-1 early advantage at their Grovehill baseball diamond in Hemel.

They kept their noses in front to claim a 5-4 triumph, with starting pitcher Kyle Morrison getting the win.

The Falcons had lost their first game of the day 9-1 to the London Capitals, but they remain well-set for the play-offs.

On Grovehill’s second baseball diamond, the Herts Raptors were facing the Herts Eagles in the Single-A division in the first club derby for three years.

The nominal home side, the Raptors, had the better of the early stages of game one, following big hits from Laurence Currington and John Kjorstad.

But the Eagles rallied to score five and take the lead in the final inning, Rob Gibson proving to be their offensive powerhouse as they won 11-7.

In game two, the Eagles took control early behind the pitching of Mike Wakelam, leading 8-3 after two innings.

It got closer, but the Eagles held on for a 9-6 win.

The Herts Londoners of the AAA league were on the road at London Mammoths. Two homers by Miguel Sarmiento and great pitching by Chris Gregory helped win the first game 9-5.

The Mammoths split the double-header, taking game two 13-12, despite a homer from Dany Bueno.