Hemel club with national link

The national England karate team in the Goju-Ryu style, which has its main club in Hemel Hempstead, has had a successful period with lots of medal-winning events .

Many of the team’s junior squad members attend karate classes at Hertfordshire Karate Academy, based at Adeyfield School in Hemel Hempstead.

Some of the UK team at the World Championships in Romania.

At the World Championships recently, the squad took home six medals, including two golds.

The karate academy is a family club for all ages (four-plus) who wish to improve their confidence, discipline, co-ordination – or simply have fun and socialise with other like-minded children and parents while keeping fit and learning practical self-defence.

The academy also provides a platform for those who wish to compete at national and international tournaments.

National coach Sensei Patrik Visnovsky and chief instructor Shihan Ben Craft give their knowledge and experience to the youngsters to help them to develop their skills.

Hertfordshire Karate Academy's Alex Kaymakanov holding his gold medal as a new world champion in Romania, alongside his coach Patrik Visnovsky.

Visnovsky said: “We grow from strength to strength.

“The national squad team has big expectations for this year’s European Championship, which will take place in Portugal, and for the next World Championships in Malaysia. Our door is open to everyone.”

Youngster Alex Kaymakanov is one of the Hemel club’s world champions, taking home a gold medal at the World Championships in Romania.

For more details about the club, email england.gojuryu@gmail.com.