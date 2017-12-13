Hell’s Belles roller derby league is seeking ‘fresh meat’ for their new 12-week introductory programme

Roller derby is one of the country’s fastest growing, fast-paced, full contact sports, played on quad roller skates, and Hertfordshire Roller Derby is looking for more women to get involved in Hemel Hempstead.

On Sunday, January 21, 2018, the Herts team, supported by Dacorum Borough Council, will be welcoming yet another group of “fresh meat” to their league at SportSpace in Hemel Hempstead.

‘Fresh meat’ is roller derby speak for “beginners” to this sport.

It’s not as scary as it sounds.

In fact, the Hell’s Belles league pride themselves on being an all-inclusive, friendly and welcoming group, and they are very excited to be bringing in some new blood to their growing sport.

The 12-week ‘Fresh Meat’ course will take place on Sundays at Hemel Hempstead Sportspace, where the team trains, from January 21.

Each week, between 1pm and 2.30pm, ‘Freshies’ will get an introduction in how to skate and how to play the sport.

At the end of the course, they will be invited to continue their journey and stay on to join the league.

The group said: “It’s great fun, great fitness, a great way to be integrated into the fastest growing sport in Europe.

“It’s renowned for being inclusive of people of all ages (over 18), shapes, sizes, backgrounds and ability levels.

“You don’t need to have skated before. In fact, a lot of people who start have never even put on a pair of skates before, or at least since they were kids.

“Some people, on the other hand, join Fresh Meat because they have played hockey before or done disco skating, and they want to try something new.”

The course costs £75 for the 12 weeks and women can borrow kit such as skates, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards and helmets, for a suggested donation of £25 for 12 weeks.

To find out more, people can find the ‘Roller Derby for Beginners Jan 2018’ event page on Facebook, or you visit the Hertfordshire Roller Derby website at hertsrd.co.uk/join-us.

The group was at Roller City in Welwyn Garden City last Thursday to help promote the ‘Fresh Meat’ event and the league’s team members will also be out and about in Hemel Hempstead town centre this Saturday between 10am and 2pm to raise awareness of the programme.

“Do pop along for a chat,” the group added.