Harry retains his Junior Club Championship title

Two days of wind and rain greeted Little Hay Golf Club’s youngsters for the annual Junior Club Championship last week, but despite the weather the players still managed to put together some great scores.

None more so than Harry Miller, who managed to retain his title as Junior Club Champion.

Miller hit a first-round 85 and backed it up with a second-round 89 for a title-winning gross total of 174.

Thomas Ashton (96+87=183) finished as the runner-up, nine shots back.

Young Sapphire Boyce (97+100=197) was third.

And Ashton’s excellent year continued when he won the Junior Cup for achieving the best net score, also winning the competition for a second year in succession.

His two-round net scores of 75 and 66 for a total of 141 earned him the silverware.

Oliver Zammit (80+66=146) was runner-up on countback from third-placed Noah Scotchbrook (79+67=146).

This year’s miserable run of results in the Herts Friendly League continued for the Little Hay men’s A team on Saturday when they lost their penultimate match of the season by five points, 208-213, at home to a Rickmansworth side in great form.

Little Hay’s best score of the day went to the pairing of Mick Whelan and Nigel Hopkinson with 48 points.

Last Thursday saw Mick Milne win Division One of August’s seniors’ Stableford contest at the club.

Two birdies and 10 pars helped him to an impressive score 40 points to beat runner-up Tony Mayhew by two shots and third-placed David Dalton by five.

Sylvester Nolan won Division Two with 38 points.

Peter Abbiss was the runner-up, four strokes back, while third-ranked Wael Aljawad was five shots adrift.