Harriers take on 13.1-mile events

A quartet of Gade Valley Harriers completed half-marathons on Sunday.

Julian Smith and Leona Flaherty were in action at the Great Bristol Half, Rich Coles competed in the Harrow Half and David Thompson took on the Run Reigate Half.

Despite picking up a stitch, Smith clocked 1:26:14, ahead of Flaherty in 2:06:25.

Coles was taking on his first long-distance race since a knee operation just over three months ago but still took bronze in the male vets’ 40+ category in 1:20:25.

Thompson hit 2:29:43 in rural Surrey.

Phil Mercer finished three races in five days, collecting a personal best (PB) time of 19:32 and a silver medal in the MV40 age group at the Chase the Sun Olympic Park 5k last Wednesday, before clocking 1:41:11 in the Woodstock 12-miler in Oxfordshire on Saturday and 2:44:55 in the Ponton Plod 17-mile event in rural Lincolnshire on Sunday.

Also in action on Sunday were George Einchomb and Darren Burkke, competing in challenging, hilly trail races.

Einchomb picked up a PB at the Shardloes 10k, with a time of 55:05 and Burke completed the Wendover Woods 10k event in 54:17.

Last Wednesday Tracey Cotton broke her own 5km FV35 club record and picked up a PB in the second race of the Hatfield 5k series, which runs monthly between August and October.

She crossed the line in 22:03.