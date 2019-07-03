Hannah and Alice get a shot at European glory in Italy

Talented young golfers from Berkhamsted have been named in the England team to compete for European glory in Italy later this month.

Berkhamsted duo Hannah Screen and Alice Hewson have both been selected by governing body England Golf to represent the England’s woman’s team at The European team championships next week.

Berkhamsted GC's Alice Hewson is travelling to Italy for the European team championship.

The competition is taking place from next Tuesday, July 9, until next Saturday, July 13, at the picturesque location of Is Molas in Italy.

The duo, who are both members of Berkhamsted Golf Club, are part of a six-woman team to compete for European honours.

They will join the likes of women’s amateur champion Emily Toy and multiple winner Lily May Humphreys.

The European team championships for men, women, boys and girls, are being held at different locations this year, with the men competing in Ljunghusen, Sweden, the boys at Chantilly in France, the girls at Parador de El Saler in Spain, and Hewson and Screen at the beautiful Is Molas resort in Cagliari.

The 21-year-old Hewson has twice helped England win European team gold medals in the past.

She finished in 17th overall at the British Women’s Open Amateur Championship at Royal County Down Golf Club last month after hitting two rounds of 76.

In April she competed at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur championships in America at the famed Augusta National course, home of the Masters, where she finished in 10th following rounds of 76, 69 and 72.

A former England girls’ squad member in 2013-14, Hewson went on to represent England’s women against the USA in 2018/19 and has been part of the senior England set-up since 2015.

Teenager Screen led the qualifiers at the Women’s Amateur Championship this year.

The 19-year-old finished in second place in the Abraham Trophy for England’s most rapidly-improving golfer and in recent years has won numerous county, regional and national titles, as well as securing Schools International caps, and was a member of the England Golf National Girls’ team who won the 2017 Home internationals.

In strokeplay events she won the Bridget Jackson Bowl and Anne Pike County trophy in 2017 and was a sponsors invite to the European Tour BMW PGA Championship proAm at Wentworth.

She has been a runner-up at the Henry Cooper Junior masters and recently finished tied for second place at the R&A British Ladies Strokeplay championship.

She also won the Vitality Telegraph Junior Championship in November 2016.

With a current Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking of 157, she has continued to grow on and off the course, combining England international duties with a four-year golf scholarship programme at the University of Houston, Texas, USA.

Joining the Berkhamsted pair in Italy will be 2018 St Rule Trophy-winner Lianna Bailey, 22, (Kirby Muxloe), the US Major Champions Invitational champion Annabell Fuller, 17, (Roehampton, Surrey), the Irish and Welsh Stroke Play Championship winner the Annika Invitational Europe champion Humphreys, 17, (Stoke by Nayland, Essex) and the new Women’s Amateur Champion Toy, 21, (Carlyon Bay, Cornwall).