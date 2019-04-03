Gradings success for candidates of Hemel’s SSKI group as 7th Dan Hazard makes a visit to the town

A talented group of eight members from the Hemel Hempstead-based Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) association passed their next gradings last month.

The gradings session included a course with world-class instructor Dave Hazard, 7th Dan, which was held at the club’s Hemel Hempstead School base.

The following members passed their gradings:

Mark Oliver-Singleton, Darshith Biju, Avyuktar Nair, Naitik Biju, Nethra Nair, Finley May, Brayden May and Ruth Samuel.

The SSKI group’s chief instructor Malcolm Phipps, 8th Dan, who is also the chief instructor for the association worldwide, said: “The standard was excellent, as you would expect from this association that has produced many world, European and national champions, over our 42-year existence in the local area.”

Phipps was extremely pleased with the successful candidates and congratulated them all on such a wonderful performance.

Any children or adults who wish to join the SSKI group, which has clubs at Hemel Hempstead School, Highfield Community Centre in Bovingdon, and in north Watford, can phone HH 266048 for more information.

Alternatively, visit the association’s website at www.sski.org or email phipps@globalnet.co.uk.