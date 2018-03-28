Girls show they are a force to be reckoned with

Dacorum & Tring’s cross-country runners had their best season yet in the North West London League, winning a host of medals at the series final held at Wormwood Scrubs over the weekend.

The U13s girls showed they are a force to be reckoned with. Olivia Edwards posted the top results of the day for D&T, finishing first in her race, with Stella Whitlum just behind in second place.

Stella’s silver medal, combined with her outright win in race four and three other top-five placings, gave her the most points of all the U13s girls who competed over the five-race series, and she was crowned champion for the 2017/18 season.

“This is a wonderful achievement and just reward for all her commitment and hard work”, said assistant manager Jonathan Edwards. “Their achievement should not be underestimated. Well done, girls.”

Adding to the girls’ silverware, the U13s girls’ team won a bronze medal for their third-place finish in the team standings.

In the U15s boys, Thomas Durrant ran strongly (covering the final 75m with only one shoe) to finish 12th. Jack Raine was determined to catch Thomas and was finishing like a train, ending up a close 13th. Thomas O’Reilly had his best race of the season (16th), while Sam Burnell ran a credible 19th.

The U15s boys capped a consistent season by coming away with bronze medals in the team standing across the five races.

There were good cross-country debuts for Poppy Webster and Joe McKeich – Poppy finished 28th in the U11 girls and Joe 36th in the U13 boys.

The runners now turn their sights to middle distance events on the track.